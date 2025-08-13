Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Country Singer Kelsey Hart

This rising country star is releasing a new single
Country Singer Kelsey Hart
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Curb Records

Curb Records recording artist, songwriter, and Kentucky native Kelsey Hart has found his way into the artist spotlight, a place he’s dreamed of being since his childhood days of belting gospel music from the passenger seat in his Dad’s truck. With 190 million career streams, he is making an impact as the launch of his RIAA Gold, Top 30 debut radio single “Life With You” has garnered 130 million global streams, 650 million TikTok views, 1.1M TikTok Creates, debuted in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Country Digital Songs Chart, and reached #1 on the Hot 30 Weekend Countdown on SiriusXM The Highway. As a songwriter, Hart has secured his place among the best and brightest in the community, penning songs for hitmakers such as Jake Owen, Dylan Scott, and Trace Adkins. Kelsey’s debut album, "Life With You," is available now. During 2025, Kelsey will be releasing more new music with “Gone With The Wind,” “I Went To The Bar,” and "Fireworks” available now, and “Something That You’d Miss” on August 22. This year, Hart toured with Restless Road as direct support on their Goin’ Out Like That Tour.

For more information visit KelseyHart.com

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com