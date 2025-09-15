Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation Gala to Honor Casey Phillips and Support Research

Bucs reporter Casey Phillips is this year's patient honoree at the Crohn’s &amp; Colitis Foundation Toast for a Cure Gala at Armature Works.
What began as “A Toast to a Cure” has grown into a full-scale gala as the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation (CCF) prepares for its biggest charity event of the year. This year’s celebration will honor Casey Phillips, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Reporter and Crohn’s disease patient advocate, for her work in raising awareness and offering hope to those living with these chronic illnesses.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are inflammatory bowel diseases that can cause severe abdominal pain, fatigue, and digestive challenges — often disrupting daily life. The upcoming CCF Gala will take place on October 30 at 6 p.m. at Armature Works, featuring cocktails, dinner, live and silent auctions, inspiring stories from honorees, and a night of music and dancing.

Community members can support the cause by purchasing individual tickets, sponsoring a table, or becoming an event sponsor. Proceeds will fund research, patient education, and resources for individuals and families navigating life with Crohn’s and colitis.

For more information, visit CrohnsColitisFoundation.org.

