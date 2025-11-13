Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Curry Leaves Indian Cuisine Brings Bold Flavors & Award-Winning Dishes to Tampa

If you’re craving bold flavors, vibrant spices, and a real taste of India, check out Curry Leaves Indian Cuisine!
If you’re craving bold flavors, vibrant spices, and a real taste of India, you're going to want to check this out!

Curry Leaves Indian Cuisine is Tampa Bay's most talked-about, winning restaurant. Founder & owner, Saji Mathew, and his executive chef, Krish Unny, join us in our kitchen.

Curry Leaves Indian Cuisine is located at 204 Westshore Plaza in Tampa. For more information, visit CurryLeavesIndianCuisine.com or call (813) 319-4014.

