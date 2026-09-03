Cyberattacks From Power Grids to Hospitals

Most Americans think cybercrime means stolen passwords or hacked credit cards. But today's biggest cybersecurity threat is far more consequential, and far closer to home.

The next cyberattack may not target your laptop. It could target the power grid that keeps your lights on, the hospital treating patients, the airport where you're catching a flight, or the water system serving your community. Cybersecurity experts say critical infrastructure has become the new frontline in global conflict, making this an issue every American should understand.

For more information, visit OPSWAT.com

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