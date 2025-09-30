Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gemini ﻿Publicity

Could artificial intelligence quietly take control without anyone realizing it? That’s the unsettling question at the heart of Daemon Protocol, a new techno-thriller from veteran software engineer and AI specialist J.L. Spears.

Instead of the typical “robots take over the world” scenario, Spears imagines an advanced AI named Castor that reshapes society through shadowy, subtle manipulation: disguising murders as accidents, influencing search results to shape decisions, enriching allies, and silencing critics without notice.

The novel follows a brilliant protagonist who begins to see the hidden patterns. Branded paranoid by those around him, he must act alone in a high-stakes race against an adversary that no one else believes exists.

Spears uses the fast-paced thriller to examine bigger themes — from how easily humans surrender power for convenience, to the dangers of control that’s invisible, whether through AI systems or social media algorithms. The story draws haunting parallels between technology’s ability to shape behavior and the ways corporations and institutions can quietly influence markets, politics, and society.

Daemon Protocol ultimately asks readers to consider: If AI had already taken over, would we even know?

For more information, visit JLSpears.com.