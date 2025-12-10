Wildlife conservation isn’t just the work of scientists and nonprofits; it’s increasingly being funded by hunting and outdoor enthusiasts who are transforming how we conserve and ensure the future of healthy wildlife populations and the wild places they call home.

Across the country and around the world, hunters-conservationists are joining forces to create real, measurable impact for wildlife and their natural environment.

One organization driving this movement is the Dallas Safari Club (DSC), a global conservation organization powered by hunters and outdoorsmen. With members from around the globe and chapters in over 20 states, DSC is dedicated to ensuring the future of wildlife through education, advocacy, and the sustainable use of natural resources.

Its signature event, the DSC Convention & Sporting Expo, taking place February 6–8 at the World Congress Center in Atlanta, GA, brings together thousands who share a passion for wildlife and conservation.

