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Delicious Dips for Game Day with Heluva Good!

The big games need the best dips.
Zest Communications | Morning Blend
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Football season is here, and Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined us to share an easy way to bring big flavor to your next game day gathering. Heluva Good! Dips make entertaining simple, whether you’re tailgating at the stadium, hosting friends in the backyard, or watching from home. Made with real milk and cream, the dips come in seven flavors and pair perfectly with game day favorites from chips and wings to burgers and nachos.

Find Heluva Good! Dips in the dairy dip aisle at your local supermarket, and visit HeluvaGood.com for more game day recipe inspiration.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Zest Communications, Heluva Good

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