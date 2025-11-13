Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Diamonds for the Holidays: Dazzling Natural Diamond Gift Ideas for Christmas

Sally Morrison from A Diamond Is Forever showcases the latest red carpet diamond trend, Desert Diamonds, seen on stars like Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, and now inspiring everyday style.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: A Diamond is Forever

There’s a brand-new diamond trend lighting up the red carpet, and it’s called desert diamonds. You’ve seen them on stars like Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, and now they’re making their way into everyday style.

Sally Morrison from A Diamond is Forever joins us to show us the latest looks and what makes these gems so special.

For more information, visit ADiamondIsForever.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

