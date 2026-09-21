Discovering Dolphins and Whales

As a trained biologist and animal behaviorist, Anne Gordon was the first female zoo keeper in the carnivore unit at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo and spent more than 20 years training animals for film and television. In 1999, a pivotal whale watching experience in the Pacific Northwest sparked a soul-memory of her profound spiritual connection with the majestically benevolent orcas she witnessed frolicking in a rare super pod there. She has dedicated her life ever since to the study of dolphins and whales in the wild, where she has experienced the profundity of their more-than-human wisdom in countless ways.

“Once you look into the eye of a whale, your life will never be the same again. There is a deep honesty that exists there, one that will insist upon integrity from that moment on.” - Anne Gordon