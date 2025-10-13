Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg Marks 70 Years with Open House Celebration

The Dog Training Club of St. Petersburg is inviting the community — and their well-behaved pets — to join in celebrating its 70th anniversary with a free Open House on Saturday, October 18, from 10am to 4pm.

The celebration at the club’s facility on 34th Street North will feature over 50 vendors and rescue organizations from across the Tampa Bay Area. Visitors can enjoy a full schedule of demos and clinics throughout the day, including agility, flyball, obedience, rally, scent work, tricks, canine first aid, and a special presentation by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s K9 Unit.

Founded in 1955, the Dog Training Club is a nonprofit, completely volunteer-run organization dedicated to helping dogs and their owners succeed together. All instructors and office staff volunteer their time and expertise.

For full event details, visit DTCSP.org or follow the club on Facebook and Instagram.