Dogs Inc Hosting ‘Discovery Day’ to Showcase Life-Changing Service & Guide Dogs

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Dogs Inc.

Dogs Inc. is inviting families and dog lovers to its Palmetto campus for Discovery Day on Saturday, October 11! This is a hands-on, family-friendly event that offers an inside look at the remarkable journeys of their service and guide dogs, from playful puppies to skilled canine partners transforming lives.

Attendees can enjoy a packed schedule of activities, including guide dog, service dog, puppy raising, and scent detection demonstrations, as well as presentations of Dogs Inc.’s multi-sensory experience “Beyond the Dark” and immersive “Heartbeats of Hope”, which let visitors step into the worlds of program graduates.

Guests can also meet and pet Ambassador dogs, watch puppies explore, and witness firsthand the independence, hope, and possibilities these canines bring to their human partners.

Tickets are available now at DogsInc.org/DiscoveryDay.