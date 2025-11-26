Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Celebrate the holidays with a new take on a classic as Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol makes it's Clearwater debut at Ruth Eckerd Hall on December 22 & 23! Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727.791.7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com [rutheckerdhall.com].

