Domestic Violence Awareness Month: How to Recognize & Stop Financial Abuse

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. We're talking about signs of financial abuse and how to take steps to stop that cycle.
The Allstate Foundation | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Allstate Foundation  

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and according to recent data, financial abuse is the most prevalent but least recognized form of domestic violence.

We're talking about signs of financial abuse and how to take steps to stop that cycle with Sharisse Kimbro, relationship abuse program officer for The Allstate Foundation.

For more information, visit AllstateFoundation.org.

If you recognize signs in your relationship or in someone you know, help is available – you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7. Visit TheHotline.org to learn more.

