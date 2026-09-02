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Down Syndrome Association of Tampa Bay - 21 Strong

Rise-up for down syndrome gala!
DSATB | Morning Blend
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DSATB's annual Rise-Up for Down Syndrome Gala returns for an evening celebrating our community, families and individuals with Down syndrome.

The 2026 Rise-Up for Down Syndrome Gala will be sponsored by Achieva Credit Union. It will be held at the Tampa River Center on Saturday October 3rd from 6pm – 10pm. Tickets are now available below for $70 per adults, $21 for 17 yrs and under and Individuals Blessed with Down syndrome or other special needs are FREE! Last year this event sold out, so make sure you get your tickets as early as possible.

www.dsatb.org [dsatb.org]

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