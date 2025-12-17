Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

EBike Holiday Safety

We talk about a free electric bike safety course.
Electric Bike Safety | Morning Blend
Posted

Electric bikes are growing in popularity, offering fun, eco-friendly transportation for people of all ages. But with more kids riding e-bikes—sometimes without knowing the rules of the road—unsafe situations are becoming more common. And with the holiday season coming up, even more kids may find an electric bike under the tree. Joining us today is two-wheel enthusiast and safety expert Andria Yu to talk about a new online e-bike safety course.

For more information, visit www.eBikeCourse.com [ebikecourse.com]   

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: eBike eCourse

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com