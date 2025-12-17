EBike Holiday Safety

Electric bikes are growing in popularity, offering fun, eco-friendly transportation for people of all ages. But with more kids riding e-bikes—sometimes without knowing the rules of the road—unsafe situations are becoming more common. And with the holiday season coming up, even more kids may find an electric bike under the tree. Joining us today is two-wheel enthusiast and safety expert Andria Yu to talk about a new online e-bike safety course.

For more information, visit www.eBikeCourse.com [ebikecourse.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: eBike eCourse

