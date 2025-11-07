El Dorado Furniture Black Friday Sales Happening Now Through December 1

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: El Dorado Furniture

El Dorado Furniture is inviting shoppers to experience its signature Boulevard Concept, a unique store design where guests stroll down a charming “little street” lined with beautifully staged rooms, each tailored to different styles and personalities. This immersive approach is available at both the St. Petersburg and Wesley Chapel locations — and right now, it’s paired with major seasonal savings.

The company’s Black Friday Sale runs now through December 1, offering exclusive deals across living room, bedroom, dining, mattress, and more, with flexible financing options.

Shoppers can stack savings by combining Black Friday prices with First Look offers for even greater discounts, and special promotions on top mattress brands are available until December 2.

El Dorado also includes white glove delivery service, bringing and assembling purchases directly in customers’ homes.

Adding to the value, both stores provide free interior design services, helping customers create the perfect space from start to finish.

For details and locations, visit ElDoradoFurniture.com.