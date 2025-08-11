Founded in Venezuela, El Sistema celebrates music and its ability to inspire by not only offering young people and impoverished children free music education, but a path to personal growth and opportunity. Celebrating their 50th Anniversary, El Sistema and Eduardo Méndez brought together three weeks of unforgettable concerts across the country and, to commemorate the feat, released two recordings of the performances: Cantata Criolla [album.link] by Antonio Estévez and Guaro Club [album.link] by Lara Somos.

El Sistema’s professional orchestra, Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra & Choir, conducted by Gustavo Dudamel, will join Coldplay for 10 sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium in London between August 22 and September 8. * While in London, inspired by the excitement around their upcoming stadium performances, the Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra & Choir will also perform a special, one-off show at the Southbank Center in London on August 28

