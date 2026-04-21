Elevate Your Dining Experience at The Blu Halo

The Blu Halo brings elevated everyday dining to north St. Petersburg with premium steaks, fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant atmosphere that always feels welcoming.

Guests can enjoy lunch favorites like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich or our signature Crab Cakes and come back for dinner for our expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood selections, and cocktails. On select nights, live music adds the perfect soundtrack to the experience.

Whether it’s a power lunch, happy hour escape, date night, celebration, or private dining event, Blu Halo delivers the kind of experience that feels special without trying too hard.

Visit Blu Halo at 221 Main St N North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 in the Carillon Parkway area. Explore the menu, make reservations, and learn more online, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest happenings.

thebluhalostpete.com