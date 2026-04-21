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Elevate Your Dining Experience at The Blu Halo

Experience elevated dining everyday.
The Blu Halo
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The Blu Halo brings elevated everyday dining to north St. Petersburg with premium steaks, fresh seafood, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant atmosphere that always feels welcoming.

Guests can enjoy lunch favorites like the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich or our signature Crab Cakes and come back for dinner for our expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood selections, and cocktails. On select nights, live music adds the perfect soundtrack to the experience.

Whether it’s a power lunch, happy hour escape, date night, celebration, or private dining event, Blu Halo delivers the kind of experience that feels special without trying too hard.

Visit Blu Halo at 221 Main St N North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702 in the Carillon Parkway area. Explore the menu, make reservations, and learn more online, and follow along on Instagram and Facebook for the latest happenings.

thebluhalostpete.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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