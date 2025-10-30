Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Empowering America’s More Than 63 Million Caregivers with Resources & Community Support

Marvell Adams Jr., CEO of the Caregiver Action Network, and nurse educator Michele Mongillo from Prevail® share resources and support to help America’s 63 million unpaid caregivers balance work, family, and care.
National Family Caregivers Month | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Brought to you by Caregiver Action Network and sponsored by First Quality

Caring for a loved one can be one of life’s most meaningful — and most challenging — roles. More than 63 million Americans provide unpaid care while juggling work and family.

We're talking about how caregivers can access support and resources that truly make a difference with Marvell Adams Jr., CEO OF the Caregiver Action Network, and nurse educator Michele Mongillo from Prevail® adult incontinence products.

For more information, visit NFCMonth.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com