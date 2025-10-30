Empowering America’s More Than 63 Million Caregivers with Resources & Community Support

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Brought to you by Caregiver Action Network and sponsored by First Quality

Caring for a loved one can be one of life’s most meaningful — and most challenging — roles. More than 63 million Americans provide unpaid care while juggling work and family.

We're talking about how caregivers can access support and resources that truly make a difference with Marvell Adams Jr., CEO OF the Caregiver Action Network, and nurse educator Michele Mongillo from Prevail® adult incontinence products.

For more information, visit NFCMonth.org.