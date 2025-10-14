Energetic Exotics Hosting Charity Casino Night on October 18 to Benefit Joshua House

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida INNO

For those who dream of getting behind the wheel of a high-end, exotic car, Energetic Exotics has become Tampa Bay’s premier destination for luxury and exotic car experiences. Co-founders Marlon and Jessica Wentworth have built a service that offers not just rentals, but a curated, premium driving experience designed to thrill.

This month, Energetic Exotics is channeling its passion for unforgettable moments into a charitable cause. On October 18, the company will host a Charity Casino Night benefiting Joshua House, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing a safe haven and loving home for abused, abandoned, and neglected children.

Guests at the event can expect casino-style games, luxury car showcases, and an atmosphere of high-end fun — all while supporting a mission that deeply matters to the community. The Wentworths emphasize that the night is about more than cars and entertainment; it’s an opportunity for Tampa Bay residents to get involved, whether by attending, donating, or helping to amplify Joshua House’s work.

