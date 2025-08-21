Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Experience Kissimmee: Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

While Kissimmee is known for its proximity to world-famous theme parks, it also offers unforgettable experiences like the legendary Medieval Times Dinner and Tournament.
Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Experience Kissimmee

Just a two-hour drive from Tampa, Kissimmee is an easy long-weekend escape for families seeking variety and convenience. The city offers accommodations for every budget and travel style, from luxury vacation homes to cozy campgrounds, making it a practical choice for a quick holiday getaway.

Beyond its proximity to world-famous theme parks, Kissimmee delivers nonstop entertainment — including the legendary Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. Celebrating more than 40 years and entertaining some 83 million fans, the attraction’s brand-new show pits two kingdoms against one another in a dramatic storyline featuring sword fights, skilled horsemanship, and high-stakes jousting that appeals to all ages.

Kissimmee offers families a convenient escape for a last-minute summer trip or easy weekend getaway. Make the most of the remaining summer days and visit ExperienceKissimmee.com/Deals-Discounts for savings and more information!

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com