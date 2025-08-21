Experience Kissimmee: Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Experience Kissimmee

Just a two-hour drive from Tampa, Kissimmee is an easy long-weekend escape for families seeking variety and convenience. The city offers accommodations for every budget and travel style, from luxury vacation homes to cozy campgrounds, making it a practical choice for a quick holiday getaway.

Beyond its proximity to world-famous theme parks, Kissimmee delivers nonstop entertainment — including the legendary Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament. Celebrating more than 40 years and entertaining some 83 million fans, the attraction’s brand-new show pits two kingdoms against one another in a dramatic storyline featuring sword fights, skilled horsemanship, and high-stakes jousting that appeals to all ages.

Kissimmee offers families a convenient escape for a last-minute summer trip or easy weekend getaway. Make the most of the remaining summer days and visit ExperienceKissimmee.com/Deals-Discounts for savings and more information!