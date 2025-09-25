Experience ‘Van Gogh Alive 360°’ at The Dalí Museum, Beginning October 11

The Dalí Museum is debuting Van Gogh Alive 360° this October, immersing visitors in Van Gogh’s vivid world.

Customized for The Dalí’s awe-inspiring dome, which stands 39 feet high and spans 60 feet wide, Van Gogh’s masterpieces will unfold around you in the world’s most visited multi-sensory experience.

After 110 international tours and over 10.5 million visitors, this never-before-seen version adapted for The Dalí Dome continues the Museum’s tradition of breaking barriers in art presentation.

By day, Van Gogh Alive 360° expands the Museum experience with access to The Dalí’s permanent collection and special exhibitions, available as a $15 add-on experience to Gallery Admission for all guests.

By night, The Dome takes center stage during Starry Nights in The Dalí Dome, a standalone experience which includes a complimentary drink from Café Gala.

With the announcement of Van Gogh Alive 360°, the highly successful Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon Immersive Show in The Dalí Dome will end on October 4. This show celebrates the iconic album, encompassing visitors in 360 degrees of sight, sound, and sensation.

The current special exhibition, Outside In: New Murals Inspired by Dalí, will also close on October 26. Outside In brings the vibrant world of street art into The Dalí Museum. This unique exhibition invites both current and past SHINE artists to create dynamic murals within the Museum’s gallery, inspired by the surreal genius of Salvador Dalí, his collection, and the iconic architecture of the Museum itself.

The Dalí Museum is located at 1 Dali Blvd in St. Pete. For more information, visit TheDali.org or call (727) 823-3767.