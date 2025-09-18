Experts Share Safe Sleep Tips to Help Prevent Infant Deaths in Tampa Bay

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Children’s Board of Hillsborough County

The Children’s Board of Hillsborough County and the Healthy Start Coalition are calling on parents and caregivers to remain vigilant about safe infant sleep.

According to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner, 14 infants died in 2024 due to unsafe sleep—an increase from the previous year. Over the past twelve years, 222 infants have died under similar circumstances across Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas counties.

Dexter Lewis, Director of Public Relations for the Children’s Board, says these tragedies affect families of all backgrounds. Safe sleep isn’t about judgment — it’s about giving babies their best chance to grow and thrive.

Lisa Colen, Director of Community Outreach & Education for Healthy Start, stressed that the safest sleep environment is Alone, on their Back, in a Crib — without pillows, blankets, toys, or other items. She noted that even when cribs or pack-n-plays are available, they are often used improperly, leading to co-sleeping and dangerous situations.

Lewis also addressed the exhaustion many parents face in the early months and urged them to plan ahead for rest breaks, keep safe sleep spaces ready in multiple rooms, and feel empowered to ask for help.

For more information on safe sleep practices and local resources, visit PreventNeedlessDeaths.com.