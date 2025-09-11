Experts Urge Vigilance as Drowning Remains Leading Cause of Death for Young Children

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Children's Board of Hillsborough County

Drowning continues to be one of the leading causes of death for children under five, with heartbreaking consequences for families, and experts say most of these tragedies are preventable.

In Hillsborough County alone, nine children lost their lives to drowning in 2024, and over the past eleven years, 116 children have died in the Tampa Bay area. Dr. Carol Lilly of USF Health and the Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH says even near drownings can bring lasting medical complications, stressing that one death or injury is too many.

Kari Bahour, founder and president of Water Smarts Tots Foundation and owner of Watch Me Swim, highlights the importance of layers of protection — including at least two physical barriers around pools, door and pool alarms, and constant supervision. For children with autism, who are at significantly higher risk, she recommends additional safeguards and specialized swim instruction.

Dr. Lilly says the most effective prevention is active, distraction-free supervision, along with early swim lessons, which research shows can reduce drowning risk in young children by up to 88%. Designating a “water watcher” during gatherings ensures someone’s eyes are always on the water.

For water safety resources, visit PreventNeedlessDeaths.com.