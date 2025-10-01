Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Faith, Healing & Perseverance: Christine Tozzo Releases 'My Soul’s Compass'

Poet and author Christine Tozzo just released 'My Soul's Compass', a moving anthology of poetry that sheds light on the human condition through themes of faith, healing, and perseverance.
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Christine Tozzo

Poet & author Christine Tozzo just released My Soul’s Compass, a moving anthology of poetry that sheds light on the human condition through themes of faith, healing, and perseverance.

She joins us to talk about what her instinct is for writing poems, how a title comes to mind, and her favorite thing about being able to bring clarity and healing.

For more information, visit ChristineTozzo.com.

