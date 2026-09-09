Fall Entertainment and Essentials

Lifestyle Expert, Limor Suss, joins The Morning Blend to talk about all the products you need for a cozy and fun fall season.

Visit www.pretzilla.com [pretzilla.com] to learn where to purchase Pretzilla® Soft Pretzel Bites near you!

The Maxx Action Metal Dump Truck combines durable metal construction with realistic lights, sounds and interactive play. Available at Target [target.com], Walmart [walmart.com], and on Amazon [amazon.com].

Zevo Trap + Kill Foam Spray [zevoinsect.com] kills bugs on contact and makes it easy to wipe them away, helping keep your home clean and protected from bugs.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

