Fall Flavors at the Vinoy

Fall has arrived across The Vinoy, with seasonal menus and flavors rolling out throughout the resort’s dining experiences.

The Veranda Patio is fully open on Fridays and Saturdays for the fall season, inviting guests to enjoy waterfront dining, seasonal dishes and signature cocktails overlooking the Vinoy Marina.

As the fall season arrives on Florida's Gulf Coast, The Vinoy Resort & Golf Club is introducing an array of seasonal culinary offerings, outdoor dining experiences and community-focused events designed to celebrate the changing season. Guests can enjoy new flavors across the resort's restaurants while taking in waterfront views and participating in special programming throughout the property.

Leading the culinary experience is Chef de Cuisine Janiya Newsome, who brings her background and expertise to The Vinoy's evolving dining program. In recognition of National Pasta Day, Chef Newsome will showcase a lobster pasta dish, highlighting the inspiration, ingredients and techniques behind the creation.

