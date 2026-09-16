For this Wednesday's Literary Sips, the theme is “Fall Into a Reading Detour” — encouraging viewers to step outside their usual reading lane and discover something unexpected. Roxanne and Julie discuss their reads and what they're picking up this fall.
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For this Wednesday's Literary Sips, the theme is “Fall Into a Reading Detour” — encouraging viewers to step outside their usual reading lane and discover something unexpected. Roxanne and Julie discuss their reads and what they're picking up this fall.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
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