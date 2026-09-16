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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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Fall Into a Reading Detour

We talk about our favorite books this month and what to sip with them!
Literary Sips | Morning Blend
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For this Wednesday's Literary Sips, the theme is “Fall Into a Reading Detour” — encouraging viewers to step outside their usual reading lane and discover something unexpected. Roxanne and Julie discuss their reads and what they're picking up this fall.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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