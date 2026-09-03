The yearlong celebration of America's 250th continues Labor Day Weekend at the first-ever Fall Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival, September 4 & 5, at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds. Wounded Warrior Project Outreach Specialists Jonathan Phipps and Jerry Whatts chatted with Morning Blend about how the organization empowers veterans through programs, services and advocacy — and talked about a special Labor Day Weekend at the Tampa Bay Rodeo & Family Festival.

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Hillsborough County Fairgrounds

Highway 60 and Sydney Washer Rd. 215 Sydney Washer Rd. Dover, FL 33527 813-737-3247

Gates open 4:30. Live music begins at 5:45. Rodeo begins at 7:30