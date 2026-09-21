Fall Travel is Here!

The fall travel season is officially here, and for savvy travelers, the next few months can be one of the best times of year to get away. Travel expert Jeanenne Tornatore joins us from North Dakota with why the fall shoulder season is such a sweet spot, and where to go to make the most of it.

To learn more about some fall travel ideas, visit ndtourism.com, goaheadtours.com, and visittucson.org.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Outside Insider

