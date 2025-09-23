Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Fall Y’all Festival Brings Two Days of Autumn Fun to Coachman Park Oct. 4 - 5

Celebrate all things autumn during the Fall Y’all Festival! It's happening on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 from 10 am to 4 pm at Coachman Park in Clearwater.
Fall Y’all Festival | Morning Blend
Posted

Celebrate all things autumn during the Fall Y’all Festival! It's happening on Saturday, October 4 and Sunday, October 5 from 10 am to 4 pm at Coachman Park in Clearwater. Admission is free to this two-day event featuring festivities for the entire family.

Activities include “Lil Miss and Sir” pumpkin contests, an epic corn maze, food trucks featuring delicious fall treats, local vendors showcasing unique crafts and goodies, and fall foods to satisfy your cravings. Children will enjoy the kids’ zone with contests and more fun. There will be pumpkins available to purchase. Plus, plenty of Fall photo opportunities.

Fall Y’all Festival will include over 150 vendors. This fun-filled day is a great chance to support small local businesses and the community.

“You won’t want to miss this two-day event as we celebrate all things Fall! We have a great lineup for the whole family to enjoy at this year’s event,” said Fall Y’all Festival organizer Michele Northrup (SaucyQueen). The event is sponsored by the Clearwater Downtown Development Board.

Coachman Park is located at 300 Cleveland Street in Clearwater. For more information on the Fall Y’all Festival, vendor and sponsorship opportunities, please visit SaucyQueen.com/Products/Fall or Facebook.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com