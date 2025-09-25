Family-Friendly ‘Creatures of the Night’ Returns to ZooTampa with New Dinosaur Adventure

Tampa Bay’s number one family-friendly Halloween event is back — and it’s eerier than ever. Creatures of the Night returns this fall with thrilling outdoor experiences, interactive shows, spooky characters, and creepy culinary treats, running on 13 select nights through October 26.

The fright-filled fun kicks off with a members-only night on September 26, followed by public dates on September 27, October 3-4, October 10-12, October 17-19, and October 24-26. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., making it perfect for all ages.

This year, guests can explore an all-new colossal scare zone: Mesozoic Mayhem. In this bone-chilling adventure, life-size dinosaurs roam freely after a scientific experiment goes wrong, creating just the right mix of excitement and fright that proves eerie fun never goes extinct.

From spine-tingling sights to deliciously creepy food offerings, Creatures of the Night continues to be a can’t-miss Tampa Bay tradition for families looking to celebrate Halloween in a safe, engaging, and unforgettable way.

For more information, visit ZooTampa.org/Creatures-of-the-Night.