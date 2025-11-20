Family Gifts that Dazzle!

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint
Coming up with great gift ideas is never easy for the holidays but lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today to help shop for everyone in your family.
Featured Items:
For the family
Beaches
Visit www.beaches.com/sale as they are having their biggest sale of the year for Black Friday, available to book now through December 2, 2025, for travel through 2027.
For the tech lover
Sony Electronics
Shop online at www.electronics.sony.com
For the beauty lover
Scentbird/Drift
Shop online at www.scentbird.com and www.drift.co
For the hostess
Pottery Barn
Shop in-store at Pottery Barn and online www.potterybarn.com