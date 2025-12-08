Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Famous Tate Appliances and Bedding Centers: Suppporting Angel Tree

Partnering with TampaBay 28 and the Salvation Army for Angel Tree.
Famous Tate Appliances | Morning Blend
Posted

Famous Tate has once again been a partner with Tampa Bay 28 and the Salvation Army to put presents under the tree for Bay Area children through the Angel Tree program.

Visit FamousTate.com to find out about Year End Savings - great opportunity for deals on floor models, closeouts plus sale prices throughout the stores. Visit one of our 11 locations in Tampa Bay.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Famous Tate Appliance and Bedding Centers

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com