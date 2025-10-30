Feeding Tampa Bay Expands Support for Families Impacted by Government Shutdown

As our elected officials continue to seek a resolution to the current government shutdown, Feeding Tampa Bay is helping our neighbors whose paychecks are on hold and those who will have benefits suspended.

By partnering directly with local agencies, Feeding Tampa Bay has expanded its capacity to ensure that affected employees have access to essential resources, fresh food, and the community connections that matter most in challenging times.

Feeding Tampa Bay is continuing to monitor the situation and is planning accordingly, should the shutdown extend beyond the immediate future.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org/GovernmentShutdown or call (813) 710 – 9003.