Feeding Tampa Bay Hosts Pet Food Distribution Sept. 30 for Hunger Action Month

September is Hunger Action Month, when more than 200 food banks nationwide unite to raise awareness, fight food insecurity, and bring nutritious food to families in need. Here in Tampa Bay, Feeding Tampa Bay is going a step further — making sure that help extends to every member of the family, including pets.

On Tuesday, September 30, in partnership with PetSmart Charities, Feeding Tampa Bay will distribute truckloads of dog and cat food. Stop by their Causeway Center (3624 Causeway Blvd in Tampa) from 4:30 - 6:30pm.

For more information, visit FeedingTampaBay.org.