Feeding Tampa Bay | Nutritious and Inexpensive Meal Ideas

Our final instalment on preparing your college student to create healthy food options on a budget. We all love going to a fresh market where you can purchase reasonably priced fresh vegetables and products, go pick out your favorites and create a healthy pasta salad!

Remember health is an important start to success and nutrient rich food helps set you on the right path. There is a food bank or partners near you who can make certain you have access to healthy foods. Here in Tampa, their are school pantries at our colleges!

