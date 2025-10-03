Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Ferrero Unveils Spooky Halloween Treats from Kinder Bueno to Butterfinger

From trick-or-treat buckets to adult-o-ween parties -- Halloween is all about the treats. This year, Ferrero has something spooky and sweet for everyone.
Ferrero | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Ferraro

Make this Halloween unforgettable with Ferrero’s lineup of spooky and sweet treats!

  • NEW Kinder BuenoⓇ Halloween Snack Size Bag – Snack-size bars filled with crispy wafer, hazelnut cream, and milk chocolate.
  • NEW KeeblerⓇ Spookie Fudge Stripes – Classic cookies with orange fudge drizzle and spooky Halloween designs.
  • Mother’sⓇ Eerie Critters Cookies – Cat- and bat-shaped cookies topped with colorful frosting.
  • NEW Marshmallow ButterfingerⓇ – Limited-edition bar with the classic peanut-buttery center wrapped in marshmallow-flavored coating.
  • NEW CRUNCHⓇ White – Crispy crunch paired with creamy white chocolate.
  • Tic TacⓇ Trick or Treat – Fun packs with two flavors in one: sour cherry for “trick” and sweet orange for “treat.”
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com