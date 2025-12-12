Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Finding the Best Toys!

We chat about some great holiday toys.
Playwise Partners | Morning Blend
Posted

Toy Expert Rachel Griffin shares her top picks!

MAGNA-TILES® Rail Racers 90-Piece Set (MAGNA-TILES) 

MSRP $89.99 | Ages 3+ | MAGNATILES.com, Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and your local neighborhood toy store

BLDR Squishmallows Deluxe Playset: Squish Tour Van  (Jazwares)
Ages 8+, $49.99 – Target

Monster Jam: Smash & Bash Grave Digger RC (Spin Master)
MSRP: $53.99 | AGE 4+ | Walmart

Chatter Chompers
MSRP: $11.97  | Ages 3+ | Walmart |

UFC Octagon Fighters - Speed Bag Capsule
MSRP $9.97| Ages 8+ (Kidult focused) | Walmart

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Playwise Partners

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com