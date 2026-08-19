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Finding the Perfect S'more!

We find out the best s'more recipe in America.
Country Living | Morning Blend
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It's one of America's favorite treats, but the burning question is—is America Camp Gooey or Camp Toasty? Country Living's Rachel Barrett reveals the results of a nationwide S'mores marshmallow preference debate, plus custom Hershey's S'mores recipes inspired by local flavors of all 50 states.

You can check the Hershey’s S’mores Across America recipes at countryliving.com [google.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Country Living

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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