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"First Frames", a moving documentary, is screening at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

"First Frames" is screening tonight at FMOPA.
First Frames | Morning Blend
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The Florida Museum of Photographic Arts (FMoPA) will host a special FREE screening of the documentary First Frames on August 20th at 5:30 pm. The film highlights the power of photography through the eyes of young people.
We chat with director and cinematographer Ilie Mitaru about this moving film.

First Frames follows Syrian refugee and photographer Serbest Salih as he travels across Turkey with a mobile darkroom. Bringing photography workshops to overlooked communities where children deal with school disruptions and earthquake displacement, the documentary is told almost entirely from the kids' perspectives. Picking up a camera for the first time, the children act as true collaborators, filming their own lives and showing off their playful, resilient, and creative spirit

The film shows how these children are able to hold the light in their life in a mature and astounding way, all while processing trauma and upheaval. Amidst the chaos, they capture the beauty of a flower and retain their magical thinking and innocence outside the confines of adult supervision.

First Frames Screening
Thursday, August 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
1630 E 7th Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
Admission: Donation based to celebrate World Photography Day!
RSVP link: https://bit.ly/4g00Ie7 [bit.ly]

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