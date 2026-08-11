Fixing Your Windshield

Windshield Damage? Here's what every Florida driver should know: A cracked windshield can happen in an instant—a rock gets kicked up on the highway, and suddenly you're left wondering what to do next. Unfortunately, many drivers don't know whether the damage can be repaired, if it's safe to continue driving, or whether their insurance will cover the replacement. During today's segment, the experts from Mr. Auto Glass explained the steps every Florida driver should take after windshield damage occurs. They discussed common myths about windshield replacement, including the misconception that filing an insurance claim is difficult or time-consuming. In reality, many Florida drivers with comprehensive insurance coverage qualify for a windshield replacement with no deductible, and the process is often much easier than people expect.

Mr. Auto Glass also shared how working with a local company provides a concierge-style experience, with real people guiding customers through insurance verification, scheduling, and the replacement process from start to finish. To help consumers make informed decisions, Mr. Auto Glass is offering a free copy of the 2026 Consumer Guide to Windshield Replacement: What Every Florida Driver Should Know Before Replacing Their Windshield. The guide covers insurance coverage, safety, common myths, and practical tips to help drivers avoid costly mistakes and make the best decision for their vehicle.

Find more information at fixmyquack.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mr. Auto Glass

