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Florida Country Artist Chas Collins

We get a live performance from Chas.
Chas Collins | Morning Blend
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Florida Country Artist Chas Collins Earns 3 Prestigious Josie Music Award Nominations in Nashville! Tampa Bay- National Touring and Local Tampa Bay's Favorite Country Rock Artist Chas Collins joined the Morning Blend to celebrate an incredible career milestone: earning three nominationsfor the prestigious Josie Music Awards in Nashville at The Grand Ole Opry House September 20th 2026.

Collins shared the inspiration behind his signature sound, thereality of the life as a national touring musician and an exclusive look at his recent song and music video releases. To download his latest tracks, watch his music videos and find upcoming shows visit chascollins.com.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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