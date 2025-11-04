Florida Holocaust Museum Reopens After Year-Long Renovation with Expanded Exhibits & Programs

The Florida Holocaust Museum has officially reopened following a year of extensive renovations, offering visitors a more immersive, accessible, and engaging experience.

Upgrades include a new entrance, enhanced safety features, an open-air second-story balcony, and a state-of-the-art theater that will host the interactive Dimensions in Testimony℠ exhibit. New additions also include Thor, a 10-ton fishing boat with a wartime backstory, and a temporary installation showcasing elements of The Wiesel Collection.

With a mission rooted in education, the museum uses its more than 25,000 artifacts to teach visitors about the Holocaust, honor survivors, and help people recognize patterns of hatred and indifference.

For details and program information, visit theFHM.org.