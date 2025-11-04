Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Holocaust Museum Reopens After Year-Long Renovation with Expanded Exhibits & Programs

After a year of renovations, the Florida Holocaust Museum is back open.
Florida Holocaust Museum | Morning Blend
Posted

The Florida Holocaust Museum has officially reopened following a year of extensive renovations, offering visitors a more immersive, accessible, and engaging experience.

Upgrades include a new entrance, enhanced safety features, an open-air second-story balcony, and a state-of-the-art theater that will host the interactive Dimensions in Testimony℠ exhibit. New additions also include Thor, a 10-ton fishing boat with a wartime backstory, and a temporary installation showcasing elements of The Wiesel Collection.

With a mission rooted in education, the museum uses its more than 25,000 artifacts to teach visitors about the Holocaust, honor survivors, and help people recognize patterns of hatred and indifference.

For details and program information, visit theFHM.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com