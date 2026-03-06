Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Orchestra Performs Live as Harry Potter: Deathly Hallows Part 2 Comes to Straz Center

We show you a special way to watch your favorite wizard.
Posted

The final chapter of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series is coming to Tampa — and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for wizards and muggles alike.

The Florida Orchestra will perform Alexandre Desplat's Grammy-nominated score live while Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 plays in high definition on a 40-foot screen at Straz Center's Morsani Hall.

Performances are scheduled for Friday, March 13 at 7:30pm and Saturday, March 14 at 2 pm. Attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.

