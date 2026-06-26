Florida Orthopaedic Institute | Innovations in Joint Replacement

Joint replacement has evolved beyond pain relief — now it’s about rapid recovery and restoring quality of life. There is a real paradigm shift in joint replacement surgery. Years ago, success simply meant replacing a painful joint and helping patients hurt less. Today, patients expect more — they want to recover faster, move naturally, and get back to the life they enjoy as quickly as possible.

Muscle-sparing techniques are changing the recovery experience for hip and knee replacement patients

Robotic technology allows for a more personalized and precise knee replacement.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit floridortho.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Florida Orthopaedic Institute

