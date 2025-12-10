Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Florida Strawberry Festival - Still Growing!

We chat about what is new at the Strawberry Festival.
The Florida Strawberry Festival
February 26-March 8th, 2026
Plant City

Tickets go on sale 12/11 for all headliner concerts! Go to FLStrawberryFestival.com

Each spring, the Florida Strawberry Festival® rolls out the red carpet to welcome visitors from throughout the Sunshine State and the world. Guests come from near and far to enjoy exhibits of agriculture, commerce, industry, livestock, fine arts, horticulture, and crafts. The fabric of American life is woven into the Festival through social events, contests, youth developmental programs, top-name entertainment, and parades with glorious floats and high-stepping marching bands.

The Florida Strawberry Festival represents a piece of Americana, a time in American history when fairs and festivals brought communities together through celebrations of their harvests. It has continued to grow in popularity year after year through the preservation of this heritage. Central to its focus, the Festival continues to preserve and enhance the agricultural and historical legacy of the Florida strawberry

