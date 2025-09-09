Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation & Wildpath Debut ‘Voices of the Corridor’ at Tampa Theatre

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Wildpath are teaming up for an evening of powerful storytelling with Voices of the Corridor: Three Films. One Vision., debuting at the Tampa Theatre on Thursday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

The event will showcase three short documentary films that highlight the stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and urgent conservation work within Florida’s 18 million connected acres of public and private lands — stretching from the Everglades all the way to the Georgia and Alabama borders.

Featured films include Wildpath’s The Little Brown Bird, Danny Schmidt & SLOMotion Film’s The Book of George, and the official premiere of the Corridor Foundation’s latest expedition feature, Patchwork Wild: Stitching the Last Strands. The evening will also include a panel with filmmakers Page Buono and KT Bryden, plus an audience Q&A with characters from the films.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at TampaTheatre.org.