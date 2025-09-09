Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation & Wildpath Debut ‘Voices of the Corridor’ at Tampa Theatre

Join the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Wildpath at Tampa Theatre for an evening of powerful storytelling through three short documentary films that explore the wild heart of Florida and those working to protect it.
Voices of the Corridor | Morning Blend
Posted
and last updated

The Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and Wildpath are teaming up for an evening of powerful storytelling with Voices of the Corridor: Three Films. One Vision., debuting at the Tampa Theatre on Thursday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

The event will showcase three short documentary films that highlight the stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and urgent conservation work within Florida’s 18 million connected acres of public and private lands — stretching from the Everglades all the way to the Georgia and Alabama borders.

Featured films include Wildpath’s The Little Brown Bird, Danny Schmidt & SLOMotion Film’s The Book of George, and the official premiere of the Corridor Foundation’s latest expedition feature, Patchwork Wild: Stitching the Last Strands. The evening will also include a panel with filmmakers Page Buono and KT Bryden, plus an audience Q&A with characters from the films.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at TampaTheatre.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com