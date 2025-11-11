Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Food Network Star Shares Her Secrets for Stress-Free Celebrations

Chef Tregaye shares easy, flavorful ideas for Thanksgiving and beyond.
Holiday Hosting Hacks with Chef Tregaye | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Contadina, Bush’s Baked Beans, HP

It’s the most wonderful — and sometimes most stressful — time of the year! But we have someone to help make the season bright with some stress-free holiday entertaining hacks.

Chef Tregaye is the host of Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen on Prime, and host of the new show Countdown to Delicious on YouTube TV.

She also won season 12 of Food Network Star and regularly serves as a celebrity judge on Guy’s Grocery Games and is the author of Kitchen Conversations with Chef Tregaye.

For more information, visit TipsOnTV.com.

