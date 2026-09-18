Ford’s Garage Celebrates National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, and Ford’s Garage is celebrating with creative takes on the American classic. Known for its 1920s service station-inspired atmosphere and Certified Angus Beef® burgers, Ford’s Garage offers everything from familiar favorites to unexpected flavor combinations. The Estate Burger layers smoked Gouda, sweet red onion marmalade, arugula, tomato, fried onion straws and white truffle bacon aioli for a combination of smoky, sweet, savory and crunchy flavors. For something more unexpected, the Jiffy Burger pairs American cheese and Applewood smoked bacon with creamy peanut butter.

It may sound unusual, but the combination delivers a balance of sweet, salty and savory flavors. Guests can also venture beyond beef with the Bison Burger, topped with sharp cheddar, bacon jam, bourbon BBQ sauce, arugula, an onion ring and chipotle aioli. Whether you stick with a classic or try something new, National Cheeseburger Day is the perfect excuse to enjoy one of America’s favorite foods. Find your nearest Ford’s Garage at fordsgarageusa.com.